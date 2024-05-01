Pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Minnesota remains for 2nd-straight day

MINNEAPOLIS — An encampment set up by pro-Palestinian student protesters stands for a second-straight day at the University of Minnesota in defiance of police calls to disperse overnight Wednesday.

It comes as the student-led protest group is set to meet with the U's interim president, Jeff Ettinger, at 10 a.m.

They are calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and for the U to stop doing business with companies they say support the Israeli military against its war with Hamas. They say they will not rest until all of their demands are met.

"We are feeling optimistic, yes, because the concession of a 30-minute meeting despite us feeling like it's not nearly enough time for us to go over all the demands, it is a concession that comes after months of pressure," said a protest organizer named Emily.

Overnight, protesters chanted and formed a human chain around the encampment. Organizers say campus police made several attempts to disperse the crowd but ultimately left them alone.

A spokesperson for the U says students have been notified they are violating its trespass policy, but added, "it was never the goal to conduct arrests."

This comes as 13 buildings on the East Bank of campus remain closed for a third day, all while students prepare for final exams that begin on Thursday. The U says it will continue to assess the situation day by day.

Meanwhile, the local Teamsters union is demanding the U reopen all the buildings closed because of the protests. In an online petition, the union said, "These closures are causing enormous hardships for union employees who work in these buildings."

The union is also demanding the U pay their workers regardless of the protests.

While the scene in Minneapolis was peaceful overnight, violence erupted on other U.S. campuses.

New York City police arrested dozens of protesters at Columbia University. It came after the deadline passed for protesters to leave.

Counter-protesters blast pro-Palestinian encampment with fireworks at UCLA.

Police used flash-bang grenades to distract students who had taken over Hamilton Hall. Police say they had barricaded the doors with chairs and tables. Columbia officials have asked police to keep a presence on campus through May 17, with commencement set for May 15.

Dozens of pro-Israel counter-protesters are trying to tear down a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA. CBS News reports the Israel supporters launched fireworks into the encampment and set off what may have been bear or pepper spray. Demonstrators on the pro-Palestinian side were seen using umbrellas as shields.

It comes just hours after UCLA's chancellor called the encampment unlawful.