9 students arrested at U of M pro-Palestinian encampment

MINNEAPOLIS — Several protesters were arrested on Tuesday morning at the University of Minnesota, where they had set up a pro-Palestinian encampment to demand the university divest from companies and academic institutions they say support Israel.

The student coalition set up tents in front of the Walter Library at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, and around 6:30 a.m., university police started "harassing" the encampment, protesters said. Officers arrested nine students, according to a university spokesperson.

"The group was asked to disperse by 7 a.m. and told they would be arrested if they chose to stay past that time," the spokesperson said. "Some of those present chose to disperse and continue peacefully protesting, but nine chose to remain and were arrested without incident."

The spokesperson said the U of M "supports and respects free speech through lawful protest," but that "tents are not allowed on any University property for any purpose without a permit."

The protesters were demanding the university divest from companies such as Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Boeing and Honeywell, as well as ban them from recruiting on campus. They also are demanding the university divest "militarized Israeli institutions that are currently aiding the ongoing genocide in Gaza" such as Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Haifa University and Global E3's Technion.

The arrests at the U of M are the latest in a wave of tensions across college campuses, as police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters and some Jewish students report feeling unsafe due to incidents of antisemitism. More than 100 people have been arrested at Columbia University since late last week, and similar protests have rocked MIT, NYU, the University of Michigan, and Yale.

The protests come as Israel's war against Hamas continues in Gaza, where the Hamas-run Health Ministry says more than 34,000 people have been killed, most of them women and children. Over the weekend, Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed 18 people, including 14 children — the latest instance of its near-daily routine of air raids — while the U.S. House approved $26.4 billion in aid to Israel.

Video posted to the U of M Students for Justice in Palestine Instagram shows a group of students sitting on the ground in the lawn shouting "the students are here to stay," as police approach and separate the group members one by one and load them into the back of squad cars.

Protesters at the U of M say they'll host a rally in support of Gaza and the arrested students at 2 p.m. on Monday.