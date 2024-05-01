Police clash with pro-Palestinian protesters at University of Wisconsin-Madison

University of Minnesota president to meet with protesters on Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. — Police are removing an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Wisconsin's Madison campus on Wednesday morning and have taken away several protesters.

Several police officers arrived at the encampment on the campus' Library Mall around 7 a.m. and played a recorded message on a loop saying it was a final warning and that protesters were in violation of university code, WISC-TV reported.

About 20 minutes later, nearly 60 police officers, some with riot shields, arrived and began removing tents and other items, the station reported.

Video from WISC-TV showed police with riot shields pushing against protesters and the protesters pushing back while chanting slogans, including "Free Free Palestine." The station said that at least 10 protesters were taken away by police with their hands zip-tied by officers.

Police later removed some tents that had remained at the encampment, but about 30 protesters surrounded another tent to prevent officers from reaching it.

Campus leaders and police warned students last week to comply with state law and university rules, which prohibit unauthorized camping on campus.

But on Monday, several hundred protesters gathered on the Mall, located between Memorial Library and the Wisconsin Historical Society, and established an encampment, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

While protests at the University of Minnesota have remained peaceful, violence has erupted on other U.S. campuses.

New York City police arrested dozens of protesters at Columbia University on Monday night after the deadline passed for protesters to leave.

Police used flash-bang grenades to distract students who had taken over Hamilton Hall. Police say they had barricaded the doors with chairs and tables. Columbia officials have asked police to keep a presence on campus through May 17, with commencement set for May 15.

Counter-protesters blast pro-Palestinian encampment with fireworks at UCLA KCAL News

Dozens of pro-Israel counter-protesters are trying to tear down a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA. CBS News reports the Israel supporters launched fireworks into the encampment and set off what may have been bear or pepper spray. Demonstrators on the pro-Palestinian side were seen using umbrellas as shields.

It comes just hours after UCLA's chancellor called the encampment unlawful.

