University of Minnesota is closing these 13 buildings ahead of pro-Palestinian rally

MINNEAPOLIS — Several buildings on the University of Minnesota's East Bank campus in Minneapolis are closed on Monday due to more pro-Palestinian demonstrations organized by students.

U officials announced early Monday afternoon that 13 buildings were closed at 2 p.m.:

Coffman Memorial Union

Ford Hall

Hasselmo Hall

Johnston Hall

Kolthoff Hall

Morrill Hall

Murphy Hall

Northrup Auditorium

Smith Hall

Tate Lab

Vincent Hall

Walter Library

Weisman Museum

All other East Bank campus buildings will only be accessible to those with U Cards.

Organizers from UMN Divest announced on the rally's flier, "The time for escalation has come." They're calling for U students, faculty and community members to attend Monday's rally, which started at 2 p.m. outside Coffman Union.

Protesters also demonstrated on campus over several days last week, with eight students and a faculty member arrested on Tuesday morning for setting up an encampment on the Northrup Mall.

Demonstrators are calling for the U to divest from companies they say are aiding Israel in its "ongoing genocide in Gaza," including Boeing, General Dynamics, Honeywell and Lockheed Martin. They also want to ban those companies from recruiting on campus.

U officials released a statement on Monday's rally and closures, saying in part:

"We recognize that with freedom of expression comes responsibility. Protesters are expected to uphold the safety of others, not interfere with normal campus operations, and adhere to student and employee conduct policies. We urge everyone who engages to remain nonviolent, peaceful, and follow both state laws and University policies, including restrictions prohibiting tents and encampments on campus. Discriminatory vandalism and defacements such as stickers and graffiti—some of which promote violence—are hurtful to many and violate University and Twin Cities campus policies."

The Council of Graduate Students, an organization representing the U's grad students, called the short notice ahead of Monday's closures "unacceptable," and described it as an "attempt to halt the exercise of free speech and a right to demonstration."

"Not only are students, staff, and faculty being blocked from sites that they should have access to as members of this community, but additional steps like turning off water fountains and blocking restrooms show a commitment not to safety but to escalation against protesters," the organization said in a statement.

Similar protests have spread across college campuses over the past few weeks, resulting in hundreds of arrests. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared the protests to rallies in Nazi Germany.

The demonstrations at the U have been unnerving for many Jewish students who fear the rhetoric used by protesters could lead to violence.

A former U staff member is also suing the school after she says she was fired for posting a pro-Palestinian message on Instagram.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry says more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the aftermath of Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed an aid package to provide $26.4 billion to Israel.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.