University of Minnesota officials say threat made by man to "shoot persons" on Twin Cities campus

Police search for man who threatened to "shoot persons" at University of Minnesota

Police search for man who threatened to "shoot persons" at University of Minnesota

Police search for man who threatened to "shoot persons" at University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota police issued a warning Thursday morning that a man has threatened to shoot people on its Twin Cities campus.

Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for 41-year-old Joseph Mark Rongstad. He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. There are no clothing or vehicle descriptions.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched Rongstad's home Thursday morning, and they are still searching for him.

Spring semester doesn't begin until Jan. 16, so many students are not on campus at the moment.

U officials say the campus is open with normal operations, but UCards are required to access buildings. Extra officers will be patrolling the area. Employees are encouraged to work from home.

WCCO

Rongstad's Criminal History



WCCO reported in 2016 that Rongstad was charged with burglarizing the home of the mayor of his town, Watson, which is located in southwestern Minnesota. The West Central Tribune reported Rongstad was the former mayor of Watson, and he pleaded guilty to those charges.

According to court documents, then-Mayor Kyle Jones said Rongstad lived across the street from him, and said Rongstad believed the city had "a conspiracy going against him."



Law enforcement said Rongstad was found sleeping in a truck the morning after the burglary and had Jones' Swiss Army knife and keys in his possession, court documents state.

Earlier that year, Rongstad was also charged with recklessly discharging a gun after he allegedly fired a rifle through his truck's sunroof. Law enforcement said Rongstad told them he fired shots while he was "trying to get away from the corpses that were after him."

The West Central Tribune reported later that year Rongstad was civility committed "on the basis of mental health and chemical dependency." The duration of his commitment, and the grounds for his release, are not clear.

Rongstad also served jail time in 2021 for driving a tractor through a Watson church, according to the West Central Tribune.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cellphone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.