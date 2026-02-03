University of Minnesota journalism students prepare for work in dangerous environments through new initiative

A group of journalism students at the University of Minnesota is receiving training typically reserved for professional reporters working in dangerous environments as part of a new initiative called Crisis Ready Media with Chris Post.

The program put on by the Star Tribune held a four-hour session for local journalists, which included hostile environment awareness and first aid training designed to help students make informed decisions about safety while reporting in volatile situations. Faculty members say participation is optional and that no student is required to cover protests or enforcement activity.

Senior lecturer Regina McCombs said the training reflects the changing realities facing journalists, including students.

"It was a little disconcerting, honestly, to be talking about tourniquets and dressing bullet wounds with 21-year-olds, and kind of felt a little unfortunate that we needed to put them through this training," McCombs said. "On the other hand, I would much rather have them be prepared, given the climate."

The training, offered through professional journalists, mirrors what many working reporters now receive before entering high-risk situations. McCombs said students are given the choice of whether or not to participate.

"Some students have just been like, 'Send me out, coach.' And others have been like, 'I'm cool. This is not my scene.' And that's fine," she said.

Journalism senior Hannah Reynolds said the experience challenged her expectations of what journalism school would involve.

"I never imagined myself learning how to patch a bullet wound — not in my college training," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the training emphasized situational awareness, ethical decision-making and knowing when to leave a scene.

"No story is worth dying over," she said.

Journalism seniors Casey Marble and Neil Roy both work for MN Daily Media and have been reporting in the field, covering protests and vigils in Minneapolis.

Marble said his reporting experience reshaped how he views the profession.

"Never had there been an encounter where I was face to face with me and my camera and dozens of federal agents running at me with batons," Marble said.

Marble said the training reinforced why he wants to pursue journalism, even as the risks become more apparent.

"It's reaffirmed why I decided to major in journalism," he said. "It's happening in my hometown — the place where we go to school, we live, we work."

Roy said the program highlights the human responsibility journalists carry when covering dangerous situations.

"We as journalists are people, and I think it's really important that we remember that we are people first and storytellers second," Roy said.

Faculty members say Crisis Ready Media is meant to prepare students without pressuring them into unsafe situations, while reinforcing professional judgment and ethical responsibility.

The University of Minnesota says the program will continue as part of its broader effort to prepare students for real-world reporting challenges.