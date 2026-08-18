Gophers football team brings ample experience back for Fleck's 10th season

After a promising performance during his 2025 debut as the starting quarterback, Drake Lindsey has entered his third year with the program as the 6-foot-5 centerpiece of an offense that has significantly evolved in recent seasons from a heavy and predictable reliance on run-pass options and inside zone runs.

Offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. has helped unlock a pro-style passing attack, and Lindsey has leading rusher Darius Taylor, starting wide receivers Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy, and the bulk of the offensive line back to lean on. That continuity and experience will be as critical as ever in coach P.J. Fleck's 10th year. Five of Minnesota's Big Ten opponents are ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.

After a promising performance during his 2025 debut as the starting quarterback, Drake Lindsey has entered his third year with the program as the 6-foot-5 centerpiece of an offense that has significantly evolved in recent seasons from a heavy and predictable reliance on run-pass options and inside zone runs.

Offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. has helped unlock a pro-style passing attack, and Lindsey has leading rusher Darius Taylor, starting wide receivers Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy, and the bulk of the offensive line back to lean on. That continuity and experience will be as critical as ever in coach P.J. Fleck's 10th year. Five of Minnesota's Big Ten opponents are ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.

Having become one of the most consistent programs in the middle of the Big Ten pack with a 40-25 record over the last five years, Gophers fans are eager for a breakthrough season.

Strengths start with rushing the passer

Defensive end Anthony Smith's decision to return for a fifth year was another vital boost. The 2025 conference leader in sacks was named the Big Ten Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and is on track to be an early NFL draft pick next spring.

The Gophers, who had the second-most sacks in the conference last season behind only Indiana, are well-stocked with edge rushers and even deeper behind them at linebacker, starting with fifth-year standout Maverick Baranowski. Cornerback John Nestor tied for the Big Ten lead with six interceptions last season, and fourth-year safety Kerry Brown gives the Gophers another experienced playmaker in the secondary. Left guard Greg Johnson, another one of Minnesota's top NFL prospects, is a seasoned anchor for the offensive line who started all 26 games the last two years.

P.J. Fleck Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Weaknesses are apparent on the ground

The balancing and modernization of the offense over the last two seasons hasn't all been smooth. The Gophers tumbled to last in the conference in 2025 in total rushing, and only Wisconsin ranked lower than them in yards per attempt. Bouncing back on the ground will start with a healthy Taylor and require another running back or two to emerge as a productive reliever. True freshman Ryan Estrada has been one of the standout newcomers of fall camp.

The right side of the offensive line was not up to par last year, an area to watch once Big Ten play gets going. Minnesota's ability to stop the run also will be a question mark, with the top four interior defensive linemen from last year gone to graduation.

New faces

RB T.J. Thomas (transferred from Elon), WR Noah Jennings (transferred from Cincinnati), DT Naquan Crowder (transferred from Marshall), DE T.J. Bush Jr. (transferred from California), CB Aydan West (transferred from Michigan State).

Key losses

WR Le'Meke Brockington (NFL), TE Jameson Geers (NFL), DT Deven Eastern (NFL), DT Jalen Logan-Redding (graduated), S Koi Perich (transferred to Oregon).

Biggest games for the Gophers

At Washington (Sept. 26), vs. Michigan (Oct. 3), vs. Iowa (Oct. 24).