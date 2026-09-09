Doctor who recently graduated University of Minnesota fellowship among those missing in Nepal

A doctor with ties to the University of Minnesota and his family have been declared missing in the wake of the devastating Nepal flash floods.

On Tuesday, the university's Department of Orthopedic Surgery announced "with deep sadness" that Dr. Ishan Patel, a recent graduate of the Adult Reconstructive Fellowship, traveled to Nepal with his wife, mother and father-in-law.

The university says Patel and his family were likely at their hotel when the flooding occurred. The hotel was swept away, and Patel and his family are currently declared missing.

"This situation continues to evolve, and recovery efforts in the region are ongoing. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Dr. Patel, his family, and all those affected by this tragedy," the university said in a statement.

Patel was in Nepal on a pilgrimage after his graduation.

At least 1,300 people were killed in the Aug. 26 floods, which were likely caused by a glacier collapse, and more than 5,000 remain missing, according to Nepal's disaster management agency. Dozens of Americans are among the missing.