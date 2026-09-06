Two hurt in overnight shooting near University of Minnesota campus

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting near the University of Minnesota campus early Sunday morning, just days before the start of classes.

Minneapolis police officers were dispatched around 2:41 a.m. to the area of Fourth Street Southeast and 13th Avenue Southeast to assist the University of Minnesota Police Department. Police say "several disturbances" were happening near the intersection when officers heard gunfire.

Two men were found with suspected gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Medical staff at the hospital say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers arrested a man at the scene of the shooting who had a handgun but did not have a permit to carry. Several other firearms were recovered from the scene, police say.