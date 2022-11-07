United Way, Minnesota State system partner to pair students with necessary resources

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- "You got this, we got you." That's the sentiment behind a new partnership aimed to help students succeed and thrive during higher education.

Most days at North Hennepin Community College, you can find Addy Sharma studying.

"I just realized I can, and should do something more with my life," Sharma said.

But between school, work and home life, it's a lot to handle.

"Paul Shepherd,System Director of Student Development and Success Minn. State. "Our students are resilient they manage multiple priorities and responsibilities. And we've had a conversation across our system for quite a while, what can we do to have students backs as they navigate their educational experience?," Paul Shepherd, Minnesota State's director of student development and success, said.

To act as a map, the Minnesota State school system teamed up with 211 United Way.

"We want to make sure there a place they can go and get help and achieve their goals," 211 and 988 United Way Twin Cities Director Julie Ogunleye said.

And it's not just available to North Hennepin Community College students. United Way 211 is available to all 300,000 students enrolled at the colleges and universities of Minnesota State.

"It not only gives students the ease of mind that there are resources out there but its a resource they can connect with 24 hours a day, seven days a week," social worker Ellie McDowell said.

With a touch of three buttons, students are connected with trained community resource specialists that can help them find resources for anything from food assistance to mental health care.

"There was a time I was using those services twice a week. And now I'm there once every two weeks. They helped me a lot not just with academics but with my personal life as well," Sharma said.

Something Sharma says he couldn't afford to do on his own.

"I don't think so. Not at all," he said.

Students can get connected to help by dialing 211 or texting MN HELP to 898211.