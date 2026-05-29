United Airlines flight from Chicago bound for Twin Cities diverts to Wisconsin due to "unruly passenger"

A United Airlines flight bound for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Chicago diverted to Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday night to address a "security concern with an unruly passenger," the company said.

The Boeing 737 departed from Chicago O'Hare International Airport at 8:02 p.m. CDT and landed at Dane County Regional Airport at 9:29 p.m. CDT, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

According to air traffic control audio obtained from LiveATC.net, one of the pilots told air traffic controllers that it was their "understanding" that "law enforcement officers on board" had "subdued" a suspect on board.

The carrier said in a written statement that the flight landed safely in Wisconsin and there were no reported injuries among the 147 passengers and six crew members as a result of the incident.

According to FlightAware, the plane was expected to depart from Madison at 11:25 p.m. CDT and land at the Twin Cities-based airport on Saturday at 12:59 a.m.

This is a developing story.