Tax Day brings uncertainty for undocumented immigrants in Minnesota as IRS agrees to share information with ICE

Why tax preparers say this year's tax season is different

For many, Tax Day is a last-minute rush, but now it's bringing uncertainty for undocumented people in the United States.

Last week, the IRS announced a deal with immigration authorities to share tax information about certain undocumented immigrants to help identify and remove immigrants already facing deportation or those involved in criminal investigations.

Inside Trujillo Tax Services in south Minneapolis, it's a race against the clock for Rudy Trujillo and his team.

"I've seen a lot of people hesitant and scared to actually file," Rudy Trujillo, owner of Trujillo Tax Services.

Tuesday, as he met with clients back-to-back, he was shocked by how many people called and asked for clarification regarding the new agreement between the IRS and ICE.

"I never thought this would be possible and now it's a reality," Trujillo said.

He has spent decades helping the Latino community trust and navigate the tax system.

Despite their legal status, he says many immigrants pay their taxes with an ITIN, a nine-digit number given to those without a Social Security number.

A woman WCCO spoke to says she weighed her options this year because she was concerned with ICE using her information to target her.

When asked if she regretted filing her taxes, she stated she felt like it was the right thing to do and now she's hoping for the best.

Trujillo said he's been telling his clients that they are safe right now, but that could possibly change as soon as tomorrow, and he doesn't want to make any promises to anyone.