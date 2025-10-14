Underneath It All offers breast cancer garments, support for those who have a life-changing diagnosis

What looks like a typical lingerie shop in Eden Prairie is, for many women, a first stop after a life-changing diagnosis.

Underneath It All specializes in post-surgical garments, bras and breast prosthetics, and staff say the goal is advocacy as much as retail.

"We want to be an advocate for our patients from before surgery for the rest of their lives," said manager Tracy Levitan. "We're here to help educate and help you get the garments that you need and just restore that comfort level people have."

Levitan said many first-time visitors arrive within hours or days of learning they have cancer.

"There's a lot of crying in the store, a lot of emotions from fear, from anger," she said. "I think a lot of women come in here wanting to take a little bit of control of something if they can learn more about their options, then they're in charge of something."

The boutique offers custom forms intended to match skin tone and shape.

"They can pick skin color, nipple color, shape if you have freckles, you can get them with freckles. If you have a tattoo you want replicated, you can do that," Levitan said, calling it a non-surgical reconstruction option for some patients.

Awareness remains a hurdle, staff said.

"One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime," said Kelly Jonas, an account executive who works with doctors and care teams to connect patients to fittings and resources.

The store can bill insurance with a prescription and helps gather required documentation, Jonas said.

Levitan emphasized that support does not hinge on a purchase.

"If you come in and want to consult and don't buy a darn thing, that's fine," she said. "If we can give you a little bit of information, point you in the right direction that's what's most important."

Underneath It All will host a community event Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. to share information and services with women who may not have easy access to the shop. Staff also conduct satellite visits for patients in outlying areas.