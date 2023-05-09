UMN Public Safety reports "hazmat incident" near Minneapolis campus
MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota Public Safety officials on Tuesday reported a hazmat incident at an apartment near the Minneapolis campus.
According to UMN Public Safety, police and fire crews are investigating a single apartment on the 400 block of Erie Street Southeast.
"This is not a threat to others in the building or the campus community at large," UMN Public Safety said.
This is a developing story, so check back for more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.