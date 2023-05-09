UMN Public Safety reports "hazmat incident" near Minneapolis campus

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota Public Safety officials on Tuesday reported a hazmat incident at an apartment near the Minneapolis campus.

According to UMN Public Safety, police and fire crews are investigating a single apartment on the 400 block of Erie Street Southeast.

"This is not a threat to others in the building or the campus community at large," UMN Public Safety said.

