Security companies have been busy since fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Corporate security has gone up in the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO's fatal shooting

Corporate security has gone up in the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO's fatal shooting

Corporate security has gone up in the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO's fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Security companies say they've been busy since UnitedHealthcare's tragedy.

"In all honesty, the phone's been ringing off the hook for the past day and a half" said Glen Kucera, the President for Allied Universal's Enhanced Protection Services Division, who UnitedHealthcare is a client of.

"We were not at the moment employed to provide executive protection services for UnitedHealthcare" said Kucera. "We will be considered going into the future — they've already reached out to us, as many companies have".

Allied isn't the only private security company that's been 'off the charts' since Wednesday's shocking shooting.

"We have been very busy" Michael Rozin, the President of Rozin Security, told WCCO. "The last 24+ hours we've been getting a lot of calls".

From Target to Hormel and Sun Country to Ecolab, Minnesota is full of corporations, and many Minnesotans work for one.

"About five times it's more likely that healthcare workers and executives are going to face some form of targeted violence as compared to any other industry" said Rozin. "That's just a known statistical fact".

And as a result of UnitedHealthcare tragedy, Rozin suggests companies not react to this emotionally.

"Don't only take a look at the 'boots on the ground' aspect, but take a look at it more holistically" Rozin added.