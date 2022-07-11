Watch CBS News
U of M to hold safety meeting to address students' and parents' concerns

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- At the University of Minnesota Monday, administrators will hold listening sessions with parents, students and neighbors about campus safety.

U of M police say crime off-campus has surged 45-percent in recent years.

There will be a special forum with Minneapolis police, campus police and Mayor Jacob Frey. It's open to students and community members from the nearby neighborhood.

The meeting will be held at Nicholson Hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

U officials report that capacity is capped at 184, and attendance will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

July 11, 2022

