U of M students studying abroad in London camp outside overnight to watch King Charles III coronation

LONDON -- King Charles III will be formally crowned on Saturday, and excited watchers across the country are soaking in the spectacle.

University of Minnesota juniors Esme Klopp and Grace Kaufmann have been waiting for coronation day for months. After a semester abroad, they extended their trip to be able to see the coronation.

"I remember getting up at 5 a.m. to watch royal weddings with my mom when I was growing up, so to be able to see that in person is going to be absolutely amazing - I'm so excited," said Klopp.

Naturally, they wanted good seats.

"We made our way, we got as close to the palace as we could. We're right across from Clarens House. We actually just saw the king drive by, which is pretty cool. Everybody went crazy," said Klopp.

They have an eventful night ahead of them before the big ceremony.

"We have a tarp and a blanket and our spirit," she added.

They're proud to say they're about to witness history; the perfect cherry on top of a spectacular semester abroad.

"We fly back to Minneapolis at 9 a.m. Sunday morning so the final 48 hours in London, so we can do it going out with a bang," Klopp said.

