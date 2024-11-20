Man charged in hit-and-run that killed student near U of M had canceled license, charges say

MINNEAPOLIS — A 30-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges after a student was killed in a hit-and-run near the University of Minnesota.

The man — who had three prior alcohol-related driving convictions in the last 10 years and had a cancelled license stemming from a 2016 incident — ran a red light, charges say. He then hit the victim, who was crossing the street, and left the scene, according to documents.

Officers found the man a short distance away from the area. They noticed an odor of alcohol coming off of him as well as bloodshot eyes. He was taken into custody and consented to a blood draw, charges say.

The victim, who was identified by family members as Rylie Saloum, died in the hospital on Nov. 10, three days after the crash. Hospital staff said she died from injuries sustained from the crash.

The man was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a cancelled license.