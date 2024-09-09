Diaper bag containing "purple brick" of fentanyl found in search of Minneapolis man's SUV, charges say

Nursing numbers improving in Minnesota, and more headlines

Nursing numbers improving in Minnesota, and more headlines

Nursing numbers improving in Minnesota, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man is facing several federal charges after being accused of distributing fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Minneapolis police secured a search warrant for an SUV belonging to 28-year-old Tyrone Antwan Carter Jr. in late July.

Officers soon spotted the vehicle in a north Minneapolis parking lot, leading to a short-lived pursuit that ended in police sending the SUV into a spinout.

Police say Carter was eventually taken into custody after "a brief struggle." Officers found "a fully loaded Glock 26 9mm pistol with an attached 'switch' or 'auto sear' and an extended magazine," according to federal officials.

Inside the trunk, police say officers found a baby bag containing a brick of "purple powder" and hundreds of baggies and rubber gloves, officials say. The powder was later determined to be fentanyl.

Carter is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a machine gun and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Officials say he remains in custody, but didn't note the date of his next court appearance.