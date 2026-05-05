Two teens injured in Bloomington shooting

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Bloomington, Minnesota, Monday night, police said.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. on the 7900 block of Bloomington Avenue South, according to the city's police department.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital. The girl was treated and released and the boy is in stable condition, police said.

"This case remains an active and ongoing investigation," the department said. "At this time, investigators have reason to believe the individuals involved are known to one another."