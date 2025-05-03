Two restaurants have different outlooks on the state of St. Paul

As the weather warms up, sidewalks are bustling with people soaking up the sunshine.

But, amid the energy, a popular restaurant in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, is calling it quits at the end of this month.

After three years, Chef Brian Ingram says he's decided to walk out away because downtown St. Paul is in crisis and no longer sustainable to operate in.

He says challenges include overdoses on the patio and inside bathrooms, break-ins and daily safety concerns that impact the team.

In a Facebook post, Ingram wrote in part, "This isn't giving up. It's taking a painful honest look at what's working and what's not. Right now, downtown St. Paul is simply not a viable place for small independent restaurants to thrive,"

Across the street— the contrast couldn't be more stark.

"Very busy and it's beautiful," said Peter McCormick, Zamboni's on 7th Restaurant and Bar Bartender.

McCormick says they haven't had the same issues Ingram wrote about but says there is in fact a homeless population due to a nearby shelter.

"It's like any other city, your gonna have something going on but you shouldn't feel unsafe walking around," McCormick said.

Two restaurants, two different outlooks, all in one city.

For Ingram, the decision to walk away was heartbreaking but necessary he said. Adding, "To our city we believe in you- But we need you to believe in us too."