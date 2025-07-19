Watch CBS News
Local News

Two rescued by Coast Guard on Lake Superior

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Read Full Bio
Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

The Coast Guard rescued two from Lake Superior Friday night, per officials. 

The incident happened near Bayfield, Wisconsin. The Coast Guard says they got a call for a boat taking on water. 

coast-guard-boat-sink.png
USCG Great Lakes

When they arrived on scene, they pulled two people from the water and got them back to shore. The two on the boat were then checked out by EMS at a nearby marina. 

Officials did not sure how long the two were in the water or if they were wearing life jackets at the tiem. 

Both Minnesota and Wisconsin require a life jacket for each person on board. In Minnesota, children 10-years-old and younger must wear a life jacket while a boat is moving. 

Chloe Rosen

Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.