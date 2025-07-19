Two rescued by Coast Guard on Lake Superior

The Coast Guard rescued two from Lake Superior Friday night, per officials.

The incident happened near Bayfield, Wisconsin. The Coast Guard says they got a call for a boat taking on water.

USCG Great Lakes

When they arrived on scene, they pulled two people from the water and got them back to shore. The two on the boat were then checked out by EMS at a nearby marina.

Officials did not sure how long the two were in the water or if they were wearing life jackets at the tiem.

Both Minnesota and Wisconsin require a life jacket for each person on board. In Minnesota, children 10-years-old and younger must wear a life jacket while a boat is moving.