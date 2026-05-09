Two rescued after canoe capsizes at the Island Lake Dam, according to officials

Two canoers were rescued after a water emergency at the Island Lake Dam north of Duluth, Minnesota, Saturday morning.

The St. Louis Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency around 8:20 a.m. It was reported that a canoe had capsized, and two people were in the water, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Both canoers were wearing life jackets.

Officials say that one of the canoers, a 61-year-old Duluth woman, was pulled from the water by anglers who were fishing from shore. The other canoer, a 63-year-old Duluth man, was pulled under by strong currents but managed to reach shore.

The man received non-life threatening injures and was treated by first responders before being transported to a local hospital. The sheriff's office says the woman did not appear to have any injuries.