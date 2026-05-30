Two motorcyclists killed in crash with Metro Mobility bus, Bloomington Police investigating

Bloomington, Minnesota, police are investigating after two motorcyclists were killed in a crash Friday night.

Police say the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near the 10600 block of Sheridan Avenue South. According to police, two riders were on a motorcycle when it crashed with a Metro Mobility bus.

Emergency responders arrived at the crash and began lifesaving measures; however, both motorcycle riders were pronounced dead.

Officials did not share whether there were passengers on the Metro Mobility bus. Officials also did not share if there were other injuries.

The identity of the motorcycle riders will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.