Two Minnesota students named 2023 U.S. Presidential scholars

MINNESOTA -- U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced on Wednesday that two Minnesota students have been named 2023's U.S. Presidential scholars.

Stavya Arora, a Maple Grove Senior High School student, and Matthew Chen, a Wayzata High School student, have been chosen for this year's class of scholars.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

"U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs," said Cardona.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards. The candidates were chosen based on their SAT or ACT exams, or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

You can find the complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars here.