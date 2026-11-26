For 93 years, Thanksgiving morning has meant more than turkey and football for the Battis and Bohen families. It's a chance to come together, catch up and keep a family tradition alive.

The annual touch football game, known as the Turkey Bowl, traces its roots to the 1920s or early 1930s, when Nicholas Battis' wife, Margaret, sent her husband and their seven sons outside to play while she prepared Thanksgiving dinner.

"Grandma says, 'Out on the street you guys go. I'm trying to make a turkey,'" said Steve Battis. "It just sort of evolved."

Over the decades, generations of family members have taken the field. While the players have changed, the purpose of the game has remained the same.

"A lot of smiles, a lot of laughter, a lot of jokes, a lot of catching up," Steve said.

"It's the only time of the year we all get the chance to see everybody," said 80 year-old Michael Battis, who's been playing in the turkey bowl since he was 8 years old. "And of course, all the new little guys are coming. It's like, 'Wow, who's that kid and who's that family?' And all of a sudden, it just kind of dawns on you: This is the next generation coming up playing the game."

The game welcomes players of all ages and experience levels. Some are celebrating their first touchdowns, while others are happy to get even one play in.

Megan Paulis made sure to take the field this year, despite expecting twins in March.

"Had to get at least one snap in. I've played years and years and years, right?" Paulis said. "We're like, 'Has anybody who's ever been pregnant with twins ever played in the Turkey Bowl before?' So this is history in the making!"

And while football is the reason everyone gathers outside, winning isn't exactly the priority.

"I think this is a wonderful tradition," said Laura Bohen. "I'm glad nobody cares who wins. It's a great way to start our morning and then go give thanks around a meal later."

The hope is that the tradition will continue for generations to come, with today's youngest players eventually carrying it forward.

"We just want to keep it going," Steve Battis said. "We want the kids to be inspired by the game so that they carry the torch later on."