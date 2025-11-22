Two men rescued from restricted cave system in Crosby Farm Regional Park

A man was rescued from a restricted cave area in Crosby Farm Regional Park late Friday night, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

The fire department was called to the area around 11:30 p.m. for an emergency involving two young men who were trying to explore the cave system. The pair were able to gain access through a breach at the top of a concreate barrier at the cave's opening. According to the fire department, the breach was about 10-12 feet above the ground.

The two men used rope to lower themselves to the cave floor, according to the fire department. During the attempt, one of the men feel approximately 25 feet, injuring himself in the process. The second man remained with the injured person until 911 was contacted.

After arriving on scene, fire crews used ground ladders to locate the victims.

Two rescuers entered the cave through the same breach and began a medical assessment. Crews outside the cave worked to make the breach larger so the two men could get out.

WCCO

The injured man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

After getting the two men out of the cave system, rescue crews remained on scene to confirm there was no one else.

The St. Paul Fire Department says the caves are sealed within city parks for safety reasons.