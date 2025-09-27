Watch CBS News
2 men shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis apartment building

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

Two men were shot and killed Saturday afternoon in an apartment building a few blocks away from Loring Park, Minneapolis. 

Police said they got a call just before 2 p.m. for a fight in the first floor lobby of an apartment building at 15 E. Grant Street. The call was then upgraded to a shooting. 

Responding officers were able to take a man into custody. Police also found two men dead at the scene. Officials said they appeared to have been shot with a shot gun. Investigators recovered a shotgun and shells at the scene. 

In a news conference, police said the three men involved knew each other, and appeared to have been fighting right before the shooting. All three are believed to be residents of the building. 

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting. 

