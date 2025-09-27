2 men shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis apartment building

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 27, 2025

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 27, 2025

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 27, 2025

Two men were shot and killed Saturday afternoon in an apartment building a few blocks away from Loring Park, Minneapolis.

Police said they got a call just before 2 p.m. for a fight in the first floor lobby of an apartment building at 15 E. Grant Street. The call was then upgraded to a shooting.

Responding officers were able to take a man into custody. Police also found two men dead at the scene. Officials said they appeared to have been shot with a shot gun. Investigators recovered a shotgun and shells at the scene.

In a news conference, police said the three men involved knew each other, and appeared to have been fighting right before the shooting. All three are believed to be residents of the building.

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting.