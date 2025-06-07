Two injured in shooting in St. Paul Friday night

4 arrested in high school graduation shooting, and more local news headlines

St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left two men injured.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near Beech Street and Frank Street. They were called to the scene after a caller said they heard multiple gun shots.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and found a blood trail.

A short time later, two men arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries and are recovering.

Police have made two arrests.