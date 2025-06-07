Two injured in shooting in St. Paul Friday night
St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left two men injured.
Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near Beech Street and Frank Street. They were called to the scene after a caller said they heard multiple gun shots.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and found a blood trail.
A short time later, two men arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries and are recovering.
Police have made two arrests.