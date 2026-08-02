Two injured in western Wisconsin plane crash; FAA and NTSB investigating

Two people were injured when a small plane crashed in western Wisconsin early Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a plane that had crashed in the area of Boundary Road, north of State Trunk Highway 170 in Hay River Township at about 12:10 p.m.

Two occupants were in the plane when it crashed, officials say. The pilot, a 36-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and one passenger, a 51-year-old man from Marshfield, Wisconsin, were injured, but it is unclear the extent of their injuries.

Dunn County Sheriff's Office

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates the plane had taken off from the Boyceville Municipal Airport shortly before the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Hay River Township is located about 38 miles northwest of Eau Claire.