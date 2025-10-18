Two hospitalized after rollover crash in northern Minnesota

A woman was airlifted after a rollover crash in northern Minnesota Saturday evening.

First responders were called to an accident around 5:20 p.m. on the 48th block of Highway 100 in Aurora for person ejected from a car after it rolled over.

When first responders arrived, they discovered an adult man and adult woman had been in the car at the time of the accident. Both were taken to a local hospital, the woman then was air lifted to a hospital in Duluth.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The accident is being investigated.