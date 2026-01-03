Two dead in head-on collision in Stearns County, Minnesota

Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Stearns County, Minnesota.

According to the state patrol, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday near Highway 71 and 265th Street in Lake George Township.

According to the state patrol, a 55-year-old from Osakis was driving north on Highway 71 when it collided with a car traveling the opposite direction. A 63-year-old from Sauk Centre was the driver of the second car. Both drivers were the sole occupants in their cars.