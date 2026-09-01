Two 13-year-olds shot in the leg in St. Paul, police say
Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating after two teenagers were shot early Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the 300 block of Aurora Avenue on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a boy and girl, both 13 years old, who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the leg.
Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.
A preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened near Sherburne Avenue and Marion Street.
Investigators with the non-fatal shooting unit are looking into the incident.
No arrests have been made.