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Two 13-year-olds shot in the leg in St. Paul, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating after two teenagers were shot early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the 300 block of Aurora Avenue on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a boy and girl, both 13 years old, who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the leg.

Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened near Sherburne Avenue and Marion Street.

Investigators with the non-fatal shooting unit are looking into the incident.

No arrests have been made.

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