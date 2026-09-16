Twins top Yankees 5-4 in 13 innings on Caratini's single after Judge leaves early with leg tightness

Luke Keaschall went 3 for 5 and scored from second base on Victor Caratini's game-ending single in the 13th inning Wednesday, sending the Minnesota Twins past the New York Yankees 5-4.

After Yankees relievers got the Twins to ground into inning-ending double plays in the 9th, 10th and 12th innings, John Schreiber (2-4) took the hard-luck loss. Leading off the 13th with Keaschall on second, pinch-hitter Caratini smacked an 0-1 sinker straight up the middle that rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. charged but had scoot underneath his glove.

The Yankees (88-64), who entered the game with a 3 1/2-game deficit behind AL East leader Tampa Bay, pulled star slugger Aaron Judge for a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning with tightness in his lower right leg.

Tommy Nance (3-3) pitched a perfect 13th for the Twins (71-81), who avoided a three-game sweep and tied the six-game season series with their longtime nemesis. The Yankees are 130-49 against the Twins over the last 25 seasons, including 16-2 in the postseason.

Yankees batters struck out a season-high-tying 17 times, including five by Spencer Jones, and had a season-most 13 men left on base.

Anthony Volpe's tying two-run double with two outs in the ninth off Yoendrys Gómez put the Yankees on the board after they were silenced by Twins starter Zebby Matthews over six innings.

Keaschall drove in the automatic runner with a leadoff single in the 10th to tie the game after Ali Sanchez's RBI single in the top of the inning. José Caballero and Royce Lewis traded sacrifice flies in the 11th.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón gave up two runs in six innings, including Ryan Kreidler's home run in the fifth. He was relieved by Clarke Schmidt, who made his first appearance in 14 months after elbow surgery.

The Yankees are off Thursday before RHP Gerrit Cole starts the series opener Friday at Arizona.

The Twins begin a four-game series Thursday at the Los Angeles Angels, with RHP Taj Bradley pitching.