Perez's 3-run homer leads Royals' rout of Twins, 11-2

Salvador Perez's three-run homer highlighted a five-run first inning as the Kansas City Royals routed the Minnesota Twins 11-2 on Saturday night.

Vinnie Pasquantino doubled sharply off the right-field fence, producing one run before Salvador Perez's 25th home run added three more. Nick Loftin's double to left-center made it 5-0 as the Royals batted around in the first.

Joe Ryan allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while throwing 62 pitches in two innings, his shortest outing since Aug. 7, 2024.

It was a rare poor showing for Ryan (13-8) against Kansas City. In 10 previous starts he was 8-0 with a 1.34 ERA.

The Twins have lost six straight.

James Outman doubled leading off the Twins' third — snapping an 0-for-14 slump — and Byron Buxton followed with an RBI triple before scoring on Luke Keaschall's grounder. Buxton's last eight hits have gone for extra bases.

The Royals responded with three runs in the bottom of the third on RBI hits by Kyle Isbel, Maikel Garcia and Pasquantino.

Stephen Kolek (5-5) allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings, striking out four.

Kansas City native Carter Jensen had an RBI double for his first major league hit.

Pasquantino, Loftin and Jensen each had two RBIs. Loftin had three of the Royals' 13 hits.

Kansas City played without star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who left Friday's game with low back spasms. Since 2023, the Royals are 3-5 in games Witt misses.

Ryan missed the strike zone with eight of his first 13 pitches.

Pasquantino leads the majors with 28 go-ahead RBIs.

Twins RHP Bailey Ober (4-7, 5.23 ERA) opposes Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-9, 4.54) on Sunday.