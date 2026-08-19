Clemens has 3 RBIs as the Twins beat the Braves 6-4 to sweep their three-game series

Kody Clemens and Brooks Lee had RBI singles in the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Wednesday to sweep the three-game series.

Clemens drove in three runs and Kaelen Culpepper added three hits for Minnesota.

Yoendrys Gómez earned his third save in as many games and 20th of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth. A.J. Minter (2-2) got the last two outs of the seventh inning and Jeff Hoffman struck out three batters in the eighth.

With the game tied at 4, Josh Bell doubled off Victor Mederos (2-1) with one out in the seventh inning and Clemens followed with an RBI single against Dylan Lee. Brooks Lee singled two batters later to score Clemens.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Lane Thomas and Ozzie Albies had RBIs for Atlanta.

The Braves have scored 15 runs in losing five of six games, including 4-2 on Monday and 4-1 on Tuesday. They are 8 for 43 with runners in scoring position in that span.

Manager Walt Weiss was ejected for arguing a check swing in the eighth.

AJ Smith-Shawver, recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Gwinnett, made his second start of the season for Atlanta. He allowed five hits and four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, including a two-run double by Clemens as part of a three-run fifth for a 4-1 Twins lead.

Atlanta had three straight singles to start the sixth against Kody Funderburk. Each man scored, the last on a Tommy Nance balk, to tie the game.

Looking for his first win in seven starts, Twins starter Taj Bradley gave up two hits and one run in five innings while striking out seven. He needed 16 pitches to get through two innings, but at least 20 in each of the next three, including 31 in the fifth.

Up next

Braves: RHP Grant Holmes (7-5, 3.82 ERA) starts Thursday in Chicago. The White Sox are starting LHP Anthony Kay (9-5, 4.01).

Twins: Open a three-game series Friday in San Diego with LHP Connor Prielipp (3-6, 5.34) on the hill. The Padres have not announced a starter.