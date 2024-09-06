Twins drop in AL Central standings after 5-0 loss to Royals

The Minnesota Twins lost to the Kansas City Royals 5-0 on Friday night with the teams switching places in the AL Central and wild card standings.

The Royals now hold a half-game lead for second place in the division and the second wild card spot.

Michael Massey had three hits, including a home run, for the Royals.

Ragans (11-9) scattered four hits in six scoreless innings. He won for the first time since a 4-1 victory in Minneapolis on August 14, the Royals' lone win in Minnesota this season.

Zebby Matthews (1-3) took the loss. He allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings.

Ragans picked up his third strikeout of the game — and 200th of the season — to end the third inning, making him the fifth pitcher in Royals history to post 200 strikeouts in a season. He is the first Royals pitcher since Zack Greinke in 2009 to accomplish the feat.

The Royals plated a run in the third. Kyle Isbel drew a one-out walk and scored from first when Tommy Pham yanked the ball into the left field corner. The Twins answered with an almost identical play in the top of the fourth. Austin Martin ripped a two-out double to the wall in left, but Pham threw a relay to Bobby Witt Jr., who fired a strike to Salvador Perez to retire Kyle Farmer at the plate.

Massey then extended the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a 408-foot solo home run into the bullpen in right.

The Royals used their speed to add on in the fifth. Witt avoided a double play on a comebacker to Matthews and went to third on a single by MJ Melendez. Melendez stole second and both runners scored on a single by Hunter Renfroe.

Yuli Gurriel's sacrifice fly in the eighth scored the final run.

UP NEXT

The Twins and Royals will play the second game of their three-game series. The Twins will start RHP Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.95 ERA) against Royals RHP Alec Marsh (7-8, 4.70 ERA).