Twins reinstate third baseman Royce Lewis from injured list after knee sprain

The Minnesota Twins reinstated third baseman Royce Lewis from the injured list on Tuesday before beginning a three-game series against the New York Mets, after a nine-game absence because of a sprained left knee.

Lewis felt a pop in his knee during a swing in Minnesota's game on April 9. He hit .222 with two doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and an .822 OPS in 12 games before the injury. In two games with Triple-A St. Paul on a rehab assignment, Lewis homered twice.

The Twins also placed left-handed reliever Kody Funderburk on the paternity list and recalled left-handed reliever Kendry Rojas from St. Paul. Starting pitcher Mick Abel was placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right elbow on Monday.

Abel struck out a career-high 10 in a win over the Boston Red Sox on Apr. 14, when he extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings. But manager Derek Shelton said Abel felt sore following his bullpen session. Tests revealed no structural damage.

"We think it's minor," Shelton said Tuesday. "We just thought it was probably the best-case scenario to IL him because it's early in the season and make sure we get him back to healthy."

Rojas, who is from Cuba, was acquired by the Twins last summer from the Blue Jays along with outfielder Alan Roden in a trade that sent first baseman Ty France and relief pitcher Louis Varland to Toronto. Rojas was the 10th-ranked prospect in Minnesota's system entering the season.