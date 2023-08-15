Twins reinstate Royce Lewis after more than a month on injured list

MINNEAPOLIS -- Royce Lewis is back with the Minnesota Twins after missing the last 36 games with an injury.

The team announced Tuesday it has reinstated Lewis and placed Willi Castro on the injured list.

Lewis went on the IL July 2 with a left oblique strain. He played four games for the St. Paul Saints before being reinstated.

Before his injury, the 24-year-old third baseman was hitting .326 with four home runs.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Twins are in first place in the AL Central by 4.5 games.