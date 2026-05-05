Twins pitcher Joe Ryan could make his next scheduled start after elbow scare

Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan, who left Sunday's 4-3 victory over Toronto because of soreness in his throwing elbow, does not appear to have any structural damage in his arm and could make his next scheduled start.

"He went out and threw today, which was a really good sign. Everything was normal," Twins manager Derek Shelton told reporters before Tuesday's game in Washington. "He'll throw a bullpen tomorrow, and then, you know, if everything goes according to plan," he'll make his next scheduled start Saturday at Cleveland.

Ryan faced just two Toronto batters on Sunday before leaving the mound, striking out Yohendrick Piñango and walking Kazuma Okamoto. After the walk, Ryan signaled to catcher Victor Caratini and the dugout, and after conferring with Shelton and a team trainer at the mound, walked off the field.

Ryan (2-3, 3.72 ERA) made his first All-Star appearance in 2025 and is the ace of the Minnesota rotation with Pablo López out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February.

Ryan's health generally has not been an issue. He made 30 starts last season and at least 23 each of the previous three seasons.

Having been chosen to play in the World Baseball Classic this year, Ryan left his first spring start with lower back tightness. But he went on to make three subsequent exhibition starts and has made all his scheduled starts this season, including on opening day in Baltimore.