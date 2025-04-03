Twins opening day brings some of the newest, youngest fans to Target Field

Opening day is one that many fans never miss, and many of those dedicated fans start the opening day tradition very young.

Fans like 4-year-old Auggie, who is starting off his second season with his grandpa.

"Of all my grandkids, he's probably the biggest baseball fan we have," said Joe Hargis, Auggie's grandpa. "I think the Twins do an especially really good job of making it easy for kids to come to games."

One of those ways is providing a playground at the ballpark for kids to get out their opening day energy.

"This is my first year making it to opening day, but we like to come to games a lot," said Luke Isaacson, a young Twins fan at the playground. "It's great being around all these people who love the Twins."

Being at these big games is also a time for parents to share their love of the game with a younger generation.

"We always come to the home opener every year, so this is now [my 4-year-old son's] third year in a row," said Salvador Delgado, a dad and Twins fan.

"I grew up coming to the Metrodome, and I just had a lot of core memories with my dad and my uncle coming out, and I want to pass that tradition on," said Andrew Peterson, a dad and Twins fan who brought his 1-year-old daughter to the home opener.

It's a tradition that's never too early to start, just ask 7-week-old Mae from Rochester.

"Well she's great. If everyone just slept through the game, we'd be fine," said Josh Haynes, Mae's dad and Twins fan.

From Twins first-timers to those who have seen several seasons.

"This year starts my 25th year," said Monica Ramola, a Twins staff member, who greets fans on the main concourse.

Ramola's favorite part of her job is making the new Twins fans feel extra special.

"If I see [kids] and I think it's their first game, I give them their 'First Game Certificate,' and the parents love it," Ramola said.