Twins right-hander Mick Abel lands on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation

The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Mick Abel on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Monday.

The move was made retroactive to Friday.

Abel, 24, is 1-2 with a 3.98 ERA in four games, including three starts. He set a career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings in a 6-0 win over Boston on Tuesday night. Abel has not allowed a run in 14 consecutive innings.

The Twins said they would make a corresponding roster move before Tuesday night's game at the New York Mets.

Abel was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies at last year's trade deadline for closer Jhoan Duran.