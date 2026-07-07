Twins put All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton on 10-day IL with lingering hip injury

The Minnesota Twins placed Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after the center fielder aggravated a hip injury that has lingered through much of the season.

Buxton, who was voted an American League starter for next week's All-Star Game, will be sidelined through the break. The 32-year-old Buxton, who has battled injury problems his entire career, is headed to the IL for the first time this season.

Buxton missed five games in May when he originally suffered the right hip impingement. He sat out four more games last week after he tweaked the same spot. He returned to the lineup on Saturday against the Yankees in New York, but left Sunday's game in the first inning after making an awkward slide while attempting to steal second.

"We dealt with the hip earlier in the year, gave it some time and it calmed down, and then gave it some time again, and it reaggravated," Twins manager Derek Shelton said. "I just think with where we're at in the schedule, how he's feeling, knowing that he was going to be down a few days, it was probably the best-case scenario for everybody."

Buxton is hitting .271 with a team-leading .904 OPS in 75 games this season. His 25 home runs are tied for third-most in the American League. He was voted in as an All-Star starter in 2022, when he homered in the AL's 3-2 victory. He was named as a reserve last season.

The Twins recalled outfielder Alan Roden from Triple-A St. Paul to fill Buxton's roster spot.