Twins bring back Prielipp from the injured list to rejoin the rotation as Paredes hits the shelf

The Minnesota Twins returned rookie left-hander Connor Prielipp from his rehab assignment to rejoin their injury-thinned rotation and start their game against the Athletics on Sunday.

Prielipp, who last pitched on July 8 because of a blister on his left middle finger, made his 14th start this season. He slid into the spot vacated by fellow rookie Mike Paredes after the right-hander was placed on the injured list because of a strained left oblique muscle. Paredes suffered the injury while warming up for his scheduled start on Saturday night and was scratched minutes before the game in favor of Kendry Rojas.

The Twins pushed back All-Star Joe Ryan's scheduled start from Sunday until Wednesday because of what the team called arm fatigue.

Pablo López suffered a season-ending elbow injury during spring training, and prospects Mick Abel (elbow) and David Festa (shoulder) won't pitch again this season because of their injuries. Festa was sidelined in spring training. Abel was hurt in mid-April after making three starts.

The Twins also reinforced the back of their bullpen on Sunday by returning right-hander Cole Sands from his rehab assignment and sending right-hander Jack Anderson to Triple-A St. Paul.

Sands, who was the team's top returning reliever this season, landed on the injured list on May 2 with a strained forearm.