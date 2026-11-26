The Minnesota Twins and former Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel agreed Wednesday to a two-year, $18 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the contract had not yet been finalized.

Ginkel pitched the last eight seasons with the Diamondbacks. The 32-year-old right-hander went 6-4 with a 4.12 ERA in 2026 with 72 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings.

In 341 major league appearances, all in relief and all with the Diamondbacks, Ginkel has a 3.91 ERA with 19 saves, 355 strikeouts and a .238 opponent batting average.

The Twins have had an active offseason after three straight years of reduced payrolls and losing records, bringing back catcher Ryan Jeffers on a qualifying offer at $23.15 million and signing starting pitcher Sonny Gray to a $55 million contract. They acquired right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller, who will likely compete for a spot in the bullpen, from the Los Angeles Dodgers for infielder Royce Lewis.

Ginkel will join a bullpen that has slowly been built back up since the trade-deadline teardown in 2025, which yanked five relievers off that team for cost-cutting and prospect-stocking: Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Louis Varland, Brock Stewart, and Danny Coulombe. Duran and Varland were All-Stars in 2026 for their respective teams, the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays.

Yoendrys Gómez had a decent debut as the closer after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays, rookie Andrew Morris showed signs of promise, and trade-deadline acquisitions Jeff Hoffman and Tommy Nance added depth and experience.