Twin Cities woman takes fall decorating to the next level with unique business

As the fall season settles in, one Twin Cities woman is turning porches into picture-perfect autumn scenes, and business is booming.

Michelle Rollins is the owner of Pumpkin Lane Delivery, a new business that brings fall decor straight "from patch to porch."

"When I say we're from patch to porch, it truly is from the pumpkin patch to the porch," she said.

This is Rollins' first year in business, and her displays, which range from $50 to $750, sold out in a matter of days.

"It was fast. It was faster than I thought," Rollins said.

She believes the high demand comes down to something simple and heartfelt.

"The thing that's universal, that I've learned, is that most of the time, Mom just wants to make a memory for her kids," Rollins said. "There's nothing more welcoming than creating a front porch scape that's picture perfect, that she can sit her kids down and feel like, 'The season's ready. I'm ready.'"

Her website features numerous porch designs, including one that raised money for Annunciation Church and School.

"That sold out in less than 24 hours," Rollins said. "I almost thought maybe there's nothing I can do. But then I thought no, no, everyone's going to be OK. I can do something. Little old me can do something."

That small act of kindness, she says, was meant to bring a bit of comfort to a community still healing.

"The school has a saying. It is to give hope and help heal. And I hope in my small way that I can be a part of that movement," Rollins said.

Whether she's decorating for families, neighbors or local causes, Rollins says her mission remains the same.

"If I can take my creative skills and apply them to the front porch, that just makes me happy," she said.

While Pumpkin Lane Delivery is sold out of displays for the year, there are still options for families looking for some help crafting the perfect porch for the fall season.