Round 1 of snowfall tapers off Friday morning in Twin Cities; heavier round 2 arrives Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS — Snow will taper off through Friday morning in the Twin Cities, with most of the damage done before 7 a.m. However, a winter weather advisory is in place until 10 a.m.

Many snow reports show 2-5 inches of snow fell in the metro overnight. Friday's forecast high is 33 degrees. As the system clears out, there is some potential for sunshine.

The weekend will start quiet with sunshine and temps in the lower 30s. Some flurries are possible late Saturday before the next storm system approaches Sunday.

There will be high rates of moisture that will bring the potential for heavy rates of snow on Sunday, causing a high impact on travel.

With snow continuing all day and likely carrying over into Monday, this could be a messy start to the week.

Tuesday looks to be wet and potentially a little snowy as well. This system will likely clear on Wednesday, and temps will warm on Thursday.

