Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Round 1 of snowfall tapers off Friday morning in Twin Cities; heavier round 2 arrives Sunday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from March 22, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from March 22, 2024 03:36

MINNEAPOLIS — Snow will taper off through Friday morning in the Twin Cities, with most of the damage done before 7 a.m. However, a winter weather advisory is in place until 10 a.m.

WEATHER RESOURCES:  More weather coverage | Animated radars | School Closings & Delays

Many snow reports show 2-5 inches of snow fell in the metro overnight. Friday's forecast high is 33 degrees. As the system clears out, there is some potential for sunshine.  

snow-totals.jpg
WCCO

The weekend will start quiet with sunshine and temps in the lower 30s. Some flurries are possible late Saturday before the next storm system approaches Sunday.  

RELATED: Major weather shift could make March the snowiest month of the season in Minnesota

There will be high rates of moisture that will bring the potential for heavy rates of snow on Sunday, causing a high impact on travel.

NEXT Drive: Overnight snow to make for tough Friday morning commute in the Twin Cities

wx-alerts.jpg
WCCO

With snow continuing all day and likely carrying over into Monday, this could be a messy start to the week. 

Tuesday looks to be wet and potentially a little snowy as well. This system will likely clear on Wednesday, and temps will warm on Thursday.

RELATED: Could the Twin Cities get more than half the season's current snowfall total by Tuesday? Here's what we know

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 5:53 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.