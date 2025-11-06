Twin Cities native Sawyer Seidl enjoying breakout season with North Dakota

It started with a friendly wager between player and coach.

"I had to get double digits otherwise he would get my chain," said North Dakota running back Sawyer Seidl. "That was our bet. So, I don't have to give him my chain. He owes me a sweatshirt now."

That bet will have to be amended because double-digit touchdowns are ancient history this season for Seidl. He's got 14 total end zone trips. That's sixth best in the FCS.

"It's easy when you know you're running into big open gaps every single time," Seidl said. "Most of my runs, with the dominating o-line that I have, they've made my life easy."

Seidl is a redshirt sophomore. As the season has gone on, he's become the Hawks' lead back, and has not looked back.

"'Man, if I get more touches I know I can do this,' and all that," he remembered saying in previous seasons. "At some point, it's like, we've been talking about it so many times, now that I got the opportunity, I almost had to walk my talk. I'm happy my o-line was able to make it a lot easier for me to walk my talk, as much as I was talking before."

Seidl scored four times against Southern Illinois on Oct. 18. But that's nothing compared to his high school best at Hill-Murray in Maplewood, Minnesota, when he racked up six touchdowns against Benilde St. Margaret's as a junior.

"I kept getting asked if that was the most I ever scored in a game, even like through high school," laughed Seidl. "But I told 'em four was one of the tops, but the most I ever scored was six. But maybe one of these different games, maybe I'll get there."

Seidl's little brother, Simon, is a defensive back for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. The two were adopted from the Congo as kids. When Sawyer moved to North Dakota three years ago, it was the first time the two had ever been separated.

"He's always been by my side. We did everything together, came to the U.S. together. So, it's one of those things you had to get used to," said Seidl. "As time went on, you got used to it a little bit. When you go home, visit each other for a little bit, kinda helps the 'I miss my little bro.' I always would miss him and it was always fun playing with him. But we're here now, three years later, we're still kickin'. We're doing all right."