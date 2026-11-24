Researchers from the University of California San Diego estimate Minneapolis and St. Paul businesses lost $600 million due to Operation Metro Surge.

And the timing couldn't have been worse for one gourmet late night food shop. But there is a very specific reason that restaurant is powering through.

Isaac Josue Mendez Coyote, like many other Minnesotans, has had a tough year.

"One morning we just like they spoke up and I hear like oh hell they kill someone and that was Alex [Pretti]," he said.

The chaos came just months after Mendez Coyote and his friend Junior debuted their new gourmet late night food operation in south Minneapolis. At first it was just a ghost kitchen, takeout only.

The concept caught on and they signed up to open a second brick and mortar on the east side of St. Paul at Plaza del Sol, and then everything changed.

"Our employees were traveling to work behind a car or in a trunk. Group of dashers that are immigrants too and they had they were not showing up. It was just dead and you know a Saturday night Friday night that's mostly when we get busy but it was empty. The parking lot was empty, there was no car," he said. "So that really like, it's very scary, it was very scary. And I know, I mean, were there moments you thought we may have to close? Yeah, we were debating to close everything."

But the community inspired him to keep going.

"The marches, people standing in the cold. We have some customers that really fought for us, too," he said.

Junior perfected the menu of lasagna-style quesadillas, tajin corn and fried rice balls with a hot cheeto crust. Mendez Coyote nailed down the space they share with other LatinX shops.

"Our dream is to actually have consistent customers coming in to experience this new food hall. I want to see it lively, I want hear music, I wanna see people dancing I just want to see people having fun, having a drink, having taquito," Mendez Coyote said.

The duo is still running their ghost kitchen out of south Minneapolis delivering late night food. The St. Paul location is open during the day and evening.