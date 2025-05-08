Twin Cities Native American community find strength by coming together after violent week

How the American Indian community is healing after a violent week in Minneapolis

After days of deadly violence rocked the Native American community last week, culture and community were the focus in south Minneapolis.

Four people were killed and one more was hurt in a shooting Tuesday night in Minneapolis that police said may have been gang related.

The shooting occurred at East 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue just before midnight, according to the city's police department.

The next day, another deadly shooting outside the Red Lake Nation embassy added to security concerns.

Now, an organization that's put in decades of work to offer opportunities is also helping them heal.

Thursday afternoon, drums echoed as community gathered outside the American Indian OIC, a symbol of strength in the wake of loss.

"We are all feeling this pain," said Dr. Joe Hobot, American Indian OIC president.

The gathering falling on the birthday of Native American activist Clyde Bellecourt, who founded the American Indian OIC.

The annual block party and career fair during Minnesota's American Indian Month took on a different tone. While the event still featured music, food and job recruiters, organizers allowed people to gather and reflect.

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan was among the attendees.

"We bring strength of our community together like a large family. Lift each other up and continue moving towards the world we are building," Hobot said.

Crow Bellecourt, also in attendance on the drums, believes culture is crucial to saving lives.

"Drums, culture, ceremonies if we can teach our young people that that's what will bring us together," Bellecourt said.